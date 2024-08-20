Why we intend to deploy electronic call-up system at Onne Port Complex – NPA

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, has given reasons as to why the Authority intends to deploy Electronic Call-Up…

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, has given reasons as to why the Authority intends to deploy Electronic Call-Up system at the Onne Port Complex, in Rivers State.

Dantsoho explained that the move is targeted at providing the support necessary to fast track the automation of truck traffic for Onne before the end of this quarter.

The NPA boss revealed that it is in line with the directive of the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola,

He said the implementation of the Electronic Call-Up System at the Onne Port Complex is as approved by the Federal Executive Council.

The Managing Director/CEO of the NPA, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, stated this when the Executive Team of Callup Technology Services Limited and Forge Concepts Limited, the operators of the electronic solution paid a Pre-Implementation visit to the NPA Headquarters.

The NPA helmsman stated further that “we would ensure that the operators structure their Information Technology deployments in a manner that seamlessly plugs into the Port Community System (PCS) and the forthcoming National Single Window (NSW) whilst also emphasizing sustainable use of alternative sources of energy”.

The Onne Port Complex which houses the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT) and Federal Lighter Terminal (FLT) and is also the largest Oil & Gas logistics base in West and Central Africa, has in recent times been recording unprecedented growth in vessel and cargo traffic.

Abubakar Dantsoho was Port Manager for Onne Port Complex from 2020 to 2021 where he spearheaded innovative investor-friendly initiatives responsible for the year-on-year growth being recorded at Onne Port Complex.

Nigeria to become major transhipment hub to Europe, as PTML receives first RoRo ship with 5,489 new vehicles, from China

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has partnered the management of the Port and Terminal Multipurpose Limited (PTML), to become a major strategic logistics hub for the transshipment of vehicles to Europe.

This is just as PTML which is West Africa’s largest roll-on roll-off (Ro/Ro), achieved the historic feat in July when it received a Grimaldi vessel named “Grande Houston”.

The vessel arrived at the Tin Can Island Port to tran-ship a staggering 5,489 new vehicles, loaded in China and destined for ports across Europe and Africa.

The groundbreaking achievement, which was witnessed by the Managing Director of NPA Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, top management staffs of PTML and stakeholders in the Maritime sector has put the nation in the history of the world port system.

The development marks a significant milestone for the Nigerian port industry as it is the first time a port in West Africa received such a large quantity of new vehicles discharged by a single vessel.

Most importantly, the new vehicles, which were loaded in China, were destined for ports in Europe and other African countries from PTML terminal at the Tin Can Island Port, Lagos.

This historic feat demonstrates PTML’s efficiency and capability, as all vehicles were discharged in under three days and reloaded within a week onto ships bound for various ports in Europe and other African countries.

The Managing Director of PTML Nigeria, Ascanio Russo attributed the success to PTML’s operational excellence, security, and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

“PTML’s selection by Grimaldi as a transshipment hub highlights the terminal’s operational excellence and security.

“The terminal’s first-class infrastructure, the state-of-the-art equipment and the expertise of its staff were critical elements that convinced the Chinese car manufacturers and the Italian shipowner to use PTML as a hub.

“The decision to pick Lagos for these complex logistics operations is also a testament to the efforts of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) in developing Lagos as a premier port hub, not only for containers but also for vehicles, trucks, plants, and other rollable cargo.

“This successful operation has positioned PTML and Lagos port as a premier logistics platform for the global automotive industry, at par with established international port hubs in Asia and Europe,” Mr Russo said.

The PTML Managing Director said the successful call of “Grande Houston” has paved the way for Grimaldi to open a new direct RO/RO service between China and Nigeria.

“For the first time, China and Nigeria will be connected by a dedicated Ro/Ro service, offering a fast and efficient route for all importers of rollable cargo, including cars, vans, trucks, and plants. This dedicated ro/ro service is much faster than any existing container and general cargo vessel with a transit time between Shanghai and Lagos of less than 25 days and it is the only ro/ro service from China.

“The next Grimaldi vessel from China – MV Viking Queen – is expected to arrive at PTML on 25th September, followed by the MV Great Abidjan on 20th October,” he said.

The Head of Corporate and Strategic Communication of NPA, Sarah Ballah, while commenting on the significance of the arrival of the ship to the economy of the nation, said the shipping world has seen PTML turning the nation’s port into the most sustainable and innovative port in the sub region and also holding its place at the heart of Europe’s shipping industry.

She said collaboration at this time is very critical noting that joining forces with terminal operators will turn the nation’s port system into a huge opportunity for businesses to thrive.

The introduction of direct Ro/Ro services between China and Nigeria, for the first time in the history of both countries, represents a new era in maritime logistics for Nigeria. The direct service opens new opportunities for the Nigerian automotive market by providing easier, safer and cheaper access to Chinese cars, trucks, plants and equipment.

Ro/Ro shipping is renowned for its efficiency and cost-effectiveness, particularly for transporting vehicles and other wheeled cargo. It offers faster loading and unloading processes, reduced risk of damage, and is generally more environmentally friendly compared to container and general cargo shipping.

By facilitating more efficient trade routes and reducing shipping costs, the direct Ro/Ro service from China is expected to contribute to reduce cost of importation and spur economic growth in Nigeria. This positions PTML and Lagos port as pivotal players in the global automotive supply chain, enhancing Nigeria’s role in international trade.