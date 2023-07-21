Why we increased tuition fees – UNILAG

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has explained the reason it increased tuition fees for undergraduate students. According to the management of the institution, the fee…

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has explained the reason it increased tuition fees for undergraduate students.

According to the management of the institution, the fee hike was necessary in light of the country’s current economic situation.

Alagba Ibraheem, Public Relations Officer of the institution, offered the explanation in a statement titled, “Adjusted Obligatory Fees for New and Returning Undergraduate Students”.

“The adjustment in fees which will take effect from 1st Semester, 2023/2024 Academic Session, is in view of the prevailing economic realities and the need for the University to be able to meet its obligations to its students, staff, and municipal service providers among others.

Tough Times For Parents As Unity Schools, Varsities Increase Fees amid fuel price hike

Electricity Hike: VC advises varsities to embrace solar

“It is also pertinent to note that the University has not increased its obligatory fees in recent years.

“Management, therefore, seeks the kind understanding and support of students and other stakeholders with the assurance of its commitment towards ensuring that students get the best learning experience,” the statement read.

In an earlier statement, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) UNILAG branch had announced an upward review of fees for medical students from N19,000 to N190,250, while students offering courses that require laboratory and studio were to pay N140,250.

Academic programmes that do not require a lab and studio were fixed at N100,750.

The adjustments were made amid the widespread complaints on the effect of fuel subsidy removal, which jacked up the price of petrol from N197 per litre to N617 in less than two months.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...