Why we granted 12 MWOs presidential commissioning – Naval chief

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Zubairu Gambo, yesterday said authority of the Nigerian Navy has granted 12 Master Warrant Officers (MWOs) Presidential Concessional Commission in order to boost the morale of other officers.

Gambo specifically said the 12 commissioned officers distinguished themselves and were found worthy of the recognition and elevation.

He urged them to fulfill the Oath of Allegiance that was administered on them and remain steadfast and loyal to constituted authorities and diligently focus on their assigned duties.

Speaking in Abuja during the event, the naval chief said the initiative was to reward personnel and encourage hard work, adding that the Presidential Concessional Commission would also portray the Nigerian Navy in good light.

He said it will also enhance commitment and integrity, adding that human beings remain the most critical and important factor for any organisation to succeed.

“Today, I am glad to observe that the Nigerian Navy has placed a high premium on human capacity development particularly with the introduction of several motivational incentives towards enhancing human resource output for optimal operational efficiency of the Nigerian Navy.

“In addition to ongoing in-country regular training for career progression and development, slots for comparative training are sourced abroad to complement local training. The Concessional Commission also serves as a motivational measure for non-commissioned officers to aspire to be elevated to the officer cadre,” the naval chief said.