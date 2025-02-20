Why we engaged another service provider for 2025 hajj – NAHCON

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has stated that another service provider was engaged to serve intending pilgrims during the 2025 hajj owing to some operational challenges it identified.

A statement by the NAHCON’s Head Public Affairs, Muhammad Ahmad Musa, revealed that Mashariq al Dhahabia, the Saudi Arabian service provider it initially signed a contract with to serve all Nigerian pilgrims, had faced a challenge that could be detrimental to the smooth participation of all pilgrims for the exercise.

It would be recalled that Mashariq al Dhahabia had threatened to sue NAHCON for contract breach due to commission contracting another company to cater for Nigerian pilgrims during the day of Masha’ir, the five days pilgrims spend in tents at Muna, Arafah and Muzdhalifah in Makkah.

SPONSOR AD

The company had claimed this breached the agreement that it would be the sole company to serve Nigerian pilgrims during the period and thus gave NAHCON 20 days to engage in a dialogue.

But Musa in the statement said the commission was engaging with the Saudi service provider, Mashariq al Dhahabia regarding the alleged contract breach.

He said since its inception, NAHCON has been honouring all contractual commitments, upholding the standards of transparency and accountability and on January 17, 2025, during a pre-Hajj visit following the Hajj exhibition, NAHCON and Mashariq al Dhahabia entered into an agreement to provide ground and Masha’ir services for Nigerian states’ Pilgrims.

“The decision to supplement Mashariq’s services with an additional provider was made after identifying operational challenges specifically, issues with Mashariq’s listing on the Saudi Visa Portal, Nusuk. Despite subsequent corrective actions by Mashariq al Dhahabia, NAHCON’s proactive decision to engage a supplementary provider was driven by the need to meet stringent Saudi deadlines and to ensure uninterrupted service to Nigerian pilgrims.

“Recent news carried by some media houses stating threats of legal action by Mashariq al Dhahabia, appears intended to pressure NAHCON into granting an exclusive monopoly of the states’ quota. NAHCON firmly rejects any attempt to create confusion or compromise the welfare of the Nigerian pilgrims. Instead, the commission’s strategy is to foster a competitive environment that is aimed at reducing costs and enhancing service quality.

“NAHCON remains steadfast in its commitment to contractual integrity and the well-being of the Nigerian Pilgrims. The commission will continue striving to operate with transparency and accountability, undeterred by allegations or attempts to undermine its mission. NAHCON is also committed to excellence, transparency and the welfare of Nigerian pilgrims in service provision of this sacred journey.”