Why we endorsed Tinubu for second term – N/Central APC Forum

The North-Central All Progressives Congress Forum has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term of office, saying his administration has extended several opportunities to the North-Central zone since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

The APC Forum, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga after its meeting in Abuja said the North Central region would stand behind the President in the 2027 presidential election.

The development is coming on the heels of opposition to Tinubu’s reelection by the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and its youth wing, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF).

In a recent communique signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, the ACF announced that it would support northerners running for the presidency in 2027.

Also, the AYCF, in a statement by its President, Alhaji Shettima Yerima, said the North regrets supporting Tinubu in the 2023 election.

The group warned that the North might oppose Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027 unless significant changes were made to improve the country’s socio-economic conditions.

But the APC North-Central Forum, while endorsing Tinubu, said the zone has benefited immensely from Tinubu’s administration, especially in the areas of infrastructure, appointments and security and should work for the president’s re-election in 2027.