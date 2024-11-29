Why we detained Fisayo Soyombo – Army

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, is in its custody.

Daily Trust had earlier reported how the Foundation For Investigative Journalism (FIJ) broke the news of Soyombo’s ordeal.

“The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt has been detaining our founder, Fisayo Soyombo, for three days running. Journalism is not a crime,” FIJ said on X.

Confirming this in a statement on Friday, the Acting Deputy Director of 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Danjuma, narrated what led to Soyombo’s detention.

Danjuma said the incident followed intelligence regarding a notorious gang of oil thieves involved in pipeline sabotage and illegal oil connections in the region.

According to him, Soyombo, alongside other suspects arrested at the site, are currently undergoing preliminary investigations.

He said: “You will recall that the Division has intensified its anti-illegal oil bunkering operations, achieving significant operational successes.

“Recently, intelligence revealed the presence of a notorious gang of oil thieves known for pipeline sabotage and illegal oil connections. In a targeted operation, troops traced the criminals to an illegal oil bunkering site. During the operation, arrests were made, including that of Fisayo Soyombo, who was also detained at the scene.

“The suspects are currently undergoing preliminary investigations to assess their involvement. Therefore, Soyombo’s arrest is linked to the activities of these oil thieves in the region. It is important for media outlets to ensure the accuracy of the information they publish.

“The Division reassures the public of its commitment to curbing criminal activities, particularly oil theft, in the region, which will ultimately help increase oil and gas production in the country.

Meanwhile, the Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has condemned Soyombo’s detention.

In a statement issued in Lagos, MRA’s Programme Officer, Mr. John Gbadamosi, argued that: “The Nigerian Army lacks the authority to arrest or detain civilians. In any event, it is a clear requirement under the Constitution that anyone who is deprived of his personal liberty upon reasonable suspicion of his having committed a criminal offence, must be charged to court within 24 hours. Both of these fundamental legal guarantees have been violated in the arrest and detention of Mr. Soyombo by the Nigerian Army.”

Gbadamosi said: “The action of the Nigerian Army in arresting and detaining a journalist who is not subject to any military law constitutes a gross misuse of power and is deeply concerning.

“We, therefore, call on President Bola Tinubu, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to restrain the Nigerian Army and other military authorities to desist from this recurring abuse of their powers and disregard for the Constitution and other laws as they continue to portray Nigeria as a lawless society.”