Why we banned market evangelism in Anambra – Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, has clarified that the law banning street and market evangelism is not meant to suppress the spread of the gospel but to curb noise pollution within the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, speaking on behalf of the governor, gave the clarification in a statement on Tuesday.

“Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s recent encounter with an itinerant preacher at Onitsha Market was misinterpreted as a ban on evangelism. The focus was on noise pollution, which is prohibited by an existing public health law,” Mefor explained.

SPONSOR AD

He said noise pollution is punishable under sections 8(1, 4b) and 9(1, 2) of the Public Health Laws of Anambra State, 2006.

Mefor urged the public to disregard misinformation suggesting that Governor Soludo has banned evangelism. Instead, he encouraged citizens to adhere to the law and respect the rights of others.

“The governor advised preachers to conduct their activities in churches or designated areas where people can listen to the word of God without disturbing others,” Mefor added.