Why we arrested whistle-blower, PIDOM – Police

The Nigerian Police (NPF) has confirmed the arrest of a popular whistle-blower. Prior to this development, the whistle-blower, who tweeted via @PIDOMNIGERIA on X, had…

The Nigerian Police (NPF) has confirmed the arrest of a popular whistle-blower.

Prior to this development, the whistle-blower, who tweeted via @PIDOMNIGERIA on X, had bragged he could not be arrested, describing himself as “breeze.”

PIDOM is renowned for exposing corruption by leaking sensitive documents related to the federal government, security agencies, state governments, and private companies.

His disappearance from social media was first highlighted by fellow investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, who raised concerns about the whistleblower’s safety.

The spokesman of the NPF, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, however, however, confirmed PIDOM’s arrest in a statement on Saturday.

According to him, the journalist was arrested on allegations of committing severe offences that undermine the integrity of government operations.

The statement reads: “In a well-coordinated effort, officials from the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) apprehended Bristol Isaac Tamunobiefiri, also known as PIDOM, on allegations of committing serious offenses that undermine the integrity of government operations. The arrest took place on August 5, 2024, in his hotel room Rivers State.

“There are several allegations levelled against the suspect, including unlawful possession, leakages of classified documents, cyber related offences, and others. We will do due diligence in carrying out thorough investigation into the cases.

“The force will leave no stone unturned to continually enforce the law and bequeath to Nigerians a more secure nation.”