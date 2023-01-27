Why we are reconstructing tertiary institutions’ internal roads – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has said the federal government’s intervention in schools has improved infrastructure in higher institutions. He said…

He said these interventions have made the students express renewed enthusiasm about attending classes because some defective roads have been restored to good condition.

Fashola made this known at the federal government’s handing over ceremony of a 2-kilometre rehabilitated road by the ministry at the University of Jos in Plateau State.

He said road rehabilitation is part of the government’s intervention in its facilities in federal institutions.

Represented by the Federal Controller of Works, Plateau State, Engr. Abubakar M. Usman, Fashola said the gap in the nation’s infrastructure needs is steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways and it has reached the schools.