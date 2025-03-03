Why we are building affordable housing for Nigerians – Urban Shelter

Urban Shelter, one of Nigeria’s leading property developers says it has begun massive construction of affordable housing to all categories of Nigerians – low, middle and high income earners.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Sa’adiya Aminu, stated this during a recent site tour of the Urban Shelter Identity estates in Karsana area of the FCT.

“Urban Shelter Identity is a majestic development located in Karsana North district, situated on 24.5 hectares of land. This current construction and development is poised to redefine the Karsana skylines with its grandeur offering a diverse range of housing options and geared to satisfy the housing needs of residents and Nigerians in both low, middle and high classes,” she said

According to her, it is critical for the private sector to key into government’s agenda in providing housing for the populace which is what the real estate developer is doing. She added that the “House types include 4-bedroom semi-detached duplexes, and two and three bedroom terraces.”

Other facilities, she said included, “A club-house – a hub for social activities, and events, fostering a sense of community amongst residents, Green spaces, Parks and Gardens for recreation, relaxation and environmental sustainability, shopping mall, schools, playground – safe and interactive spaces for children to learn and play.