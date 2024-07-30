Why we are always nude during operations – Robbery suspect

A 25-year-old robbery suspect, Marvelous Raymond, has told the police in Edo State that he and his gang members always operate nude because of a…

A 25-year-old robbery suspect, Marvelous Raymond, has told the police in Edo State that he and his gang members always operate nude because of a charm they use in order to evade arrest.

The suspect was alleged to be a member of six-man syndicate terrorising GRA, Amagba, Oben and Ewuhu communities in Benin City.

The police said that the suspect and his gang members scaled a fence in Amagba community after firing gunshots and robbed the occupants of the house of their phones, jewellery, money and other belongings.

The police further said that that the gang also attacked a house in Ewuhu and locked everyone in a room after beating the landlord to a stupor and stole money, phone and other items and that while in the process operatives who were alerted storm the area and arrested the suspect naked while his accomplices escaped.

In an interview, the suspect said, “It is medicine they (accomplices) did. But, I haven’t got the medicine yet. With that medicine, they can’t be arrested.”

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Funsho Adeboye, assured that the fleeing suspects would be arrested.