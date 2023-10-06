Why Tinubu’s certificate indicates female – President’s lawyer

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s lawyer, Wole Afolabi, has said that a mixup at Chicago State University is the reason President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s certificate indicates…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s lawyer, Wole Afolabi, has said that a mixup at Chicago State University is the reason President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s certificate indicates “F” meant for a female.

Afolabi stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25 election, Atiku Abubakar, who is challenging Tinibu’s victory in the election, had filed case at the District Court, Northern Illinois in the United States which recently ordered the Chicago State University to release Tinubu’s academic records to him.

But when asked why the President’s certificate carries “F”, Afolabi, said “The transcript that was provided by Southwest College indicated F. It was clear. All of the other particulars did match information of President Bola Tinubu. Now, the registrar was interviewed on why the discrepancies. He said the person applying for the school ticked the box of a male not a female and when the admission letter was issued it was issued to Mr Tinubu.

“When the question was put to Dr West Brown, he said it is not unusual for universities to mix up. He (West Brown) has been to several universities. It is possible.”

On the discrepancies on the signatures on the certificate, Afolabi said that certificates were not issued at the time of graduation, until one applied for them.

He added that the person who issued the certificate Tinubu submitted to INEC might not have been in the university in 1979.

Responding, a former spokesperson for Atiku, Segun Sowunmi, said that they were not sure if Tinubu attended Chicago State University.

“We have it on record that they are running left and right and cannot own the certificate which says he is female. There is a security number on that certificate linked to a female name. How do we know if he attended the school?”

