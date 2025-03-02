PANDEF: Why Supreme Court should revisit decision on Rivers allocation

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has expressed “profound worry and dismay” over the recent pronouncement of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, which has halted the disbursement of funds from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) to Rivers State.

PANDEF National Publicity Secretary, Chief Dr. Obiuwevbi Ominimini, in a statement implored the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision “in the supreme interest of economic stability, social justice, and national unity.”

Daily Trust reports that the Supreme Court in the verdict delivered on Friday also nullified the local government election conducted by Rivers State while also recognising the 27 members who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the pro-Wike Speaker.

SPONSOR AD

Responding to the verdict, PANDEF said Rivers which contributes significantly to the country’s revenue as an oil producing state should not be strangulated.

The forum also recalled the withdrawal of LG funds to Lagos when President Bola Tinubu was the governor which was widely condemned, wondering why the same thing is repeating itself in the 21st century.

The forum said ultimately the citizens of the state would suffer for it and called on the apex court to revisit the judgement.

He said, “Undoubtedly, the primary casualties of this judicial restraint will be the innocent citizens of Rivers State, for whom these funds serve as a lifeline for economic, social growth and infrastructural development.

“As a pivotal contributor to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector—the backbone of the nation’s economy—Rivers State should not be subjected to fiscal strangulation owing to a political discord that remains eminently resolvable.

“Indeed, to deprive the state of its rightful allocations is to impose unwarranted hardship on a people who have consistently contributed to national sustenance.

“While PANDEF remains resolute in its commitment to fostering reconciliation, conflict resolution, and social cohesion across the Niger Delta, we earnestly implore the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision in the supreme interest of economic stability, social justice, and national unity.

“The South-South region has remained a bastion of peace and an unwavering pillar of Nigeria’s economic survival. It is, therefore, imperative that judicial and political institutions exercise prudence, equity, and foresight in handling matters that profoundly impact the welfare of the region.

“This verdict constitutes a grave impediment to the painstaking peace-building initiatives spearheaded by PANDEF, particularly through the Obong Victor Attah-led Peace and Reconciliation Committee. The committee, having already commenced its reconciliatory engagements, has begun to record commendable strides in fostering harmony and stability within the state.

“PANDEF reaffirms its unwavering advocacy for dialogue, justice, and sustainable development. We call upon all relevant stakeholders—including the Federal Government, political actors, and the judiciary—to ensure that the people of Rivers State are not unduly victimized by avoidable political contentions. The sanctity of governance demands that economic imperatives supersede political rivalries for the greater good of the nation.

“One thing that has come to mind in the midst of this supreme court ruling is the withdrawal of the Local government fund to Lagos state during the Administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Governor of Lagos State by then President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“It was widely condemned by Nigerians and the international communities. One therefore wonders that such repetition would emerge again even in higher magnitude in this 21st century with potentially grave implications for peace and security in the entire Niger Delta.”