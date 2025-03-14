Why states must domesticate building codes — NIOB

The Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) has urged the National Assembly to pass the Nigerian Building Codes to ensure that states domesticate the codes as it is the only way to guarantee reduction in incidences of building collapse in the country.

The President of NIOB, Bldr. Alderton Ewa Ewa made the disclosure in Abuja on Thursday at the celebration of the 2025 builders’ day with the theme: “Builders’ Role in Effective Building Control and Regulatory Compliance for Sustainable Construction,”

According to him, “Nigerian building codes should be passed and all the states should also domesticate the building codes because that is what will give regulators the power to regulate these builders and fish out quacks in the sector.

“We need building control in Nigeria because without regulation, the cases of building collapse will continue and quacks will continue to dominate the sector.

“By domesticating the building codes, it will empower states to establish physical planning permit regulations and building control regulations that align with national standards, ensuring uniformity and enhanced compliance across the country,” he explained