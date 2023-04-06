Why Scaloni,Guardiola, Kloop, others will fail with Super Eagles- Ogbadu

A medical practitioner and former member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) medical committee, Dr. John Ogbadu, has sensationally declared that even world class coaches…

A medical practitioner and former member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) medical committee, Dr. John Ogbadu, has sensationally declared that even world class coaches like current FIFA men’s coach of the year, Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni, Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, Liverpool’s Jurgen Kloop and other renowned coaches will fail woefully with the Super Eagles because the players have poor attitude towards the national team.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday on the embarrassing results recorded by the three-time Africa champions under the present Technical Adviser, Jose Peseiro, the proprietor of JEC Hospital Suleja in Niger State said the fault is not entirely of the Portuguese as he said even the best coach in the world won’t fare better with the Super Eagles.

Ogbadu, therefore, said the NFF should jettison the idea of hiring a foreign coach for now until there is a change in attitude of the players who still behave as if they are doing Nigeria a favour by playing for the country.

He also said the football governing body should try and settle outstanding money owed the coaches and players of the Super Eagles.

“There is no need spending so much on foreign coaches when our players are not ready to play. They must change their mind set and be ready to serve the nation.

“With the present crop of players, even world acclaimed coaches like Lionel Scaloni who is FIFA men’s best coach of the year, Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Kloop and a host of other sound coaches will fail to deliver with the Super Eagles.

“The problem of the national team is more than Peseiro. He is not entirely responsible for the failures of the Super Eagles. There must be a change of mindset and attitude on the part of the players,” Ogbadu reiterated.