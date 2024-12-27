✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Why political leaders should deliver good governance – IPAC

Inter-Party Advisory Council of Nigeria (IPAC)
    By Ismail Adebayo, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has charged political leaders at all levels to deliver good governance in the country.

The state IPAC chairman, Ibrahim Muhammed, in a statement yesterday said good governance is the panacea to the avalanche of challenges bedeviling the country.

He explained that IPAC, which is the umbrella body of all registered political parties in the country, has been working assiduously to entrench enduring democracy and fairness to all parties, particularly in Kebbi State.

Muhammed pledged that the advisory body would remain committed to the ideals of democracy and demand good governance across the board, stressing that “Good governance is a catalyst for peace, unity and development.”

He maintained that for peace to reign in the country, leaders must encourage religious tolerance by ensuring that no faith attacks another faith but unite against division and bad governance.

The IPAC chairman also urged the Kebbi State government to sustain the infrastructural revolution going on in the state, boost the economy, improve revenue and increase the welfare of citizens.

 

