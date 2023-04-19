Why Nigeria must generate 5,300MW solar energy yearly – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday said Nigeria, through the implementation of the Energy Transition Plan (ETP) would have to ensure the generation of 5,300…

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday said Nigeria, through the implementation of the Energy Transition Plan (ETP) would have to ensure the generation of 5,300 megawatts (MW) of electricity every year if it is to attain energy sufficiency by 2060.

He stated this while opening the exhibition of the Nigeria International Energy Summit at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Prof. Osinbajo, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, stated that Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan was “a bold and innovative move that calls for the ramping up of solar deployment to about 5.3 gigawatts per year until 2060.”

The VP added that this also includes “the production of over 6 billion litres of biofuels annually to make green the transport sector on the path to e-mobility and the transition of at least 2 million Nigerian households to cleaner cooking fuels like Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and electricity every year.”

Speaking on the theme of this year’s summit, Global Perspectives for a Sustainable Future, Osinbajo who referred to the ETP working group, which he chairs, said: “It has become increasingly clear to me that Nigeria has a crucial and strategic role in delivering the sustainable energy future that Africa and indeed the world must have in the next few years.”

The Vice President said Africa has the greatest number of people with poor energy indices. “But we must admit that today we have the largest number of individuals without access to power, the largest number without access to clean cooking options; we need rapid industrialisation to get millions of our people out of poverty, and we must do all without worsening global warming.”