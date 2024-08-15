Why Nigeria must be involved in Western Sahara’s independence -SIRA

The Society for International Relations Awareness (SIRA) has said that Nigeria must be practically involved in the ongoing struggle for freedom in Western Sahara, which…

The Society for International Relations Awareness (SIRA) has said that Nigeria must be practically involved in the ongoing struggle for freedom in Western Sahara, which has sparked renewed calls for her independence, warning that the region’s stability hangs in the balance.

SIRA president, Mr Owei Lakemfa, made the call at the sidelines of the ongoing International conference to end colonialism in the world, themed ‘The Forgotten Peoples: International Conference to Decolonise the World’. Lakemfa highlighted the long-standing occupation of Western Sahara by Morocco, drawing parallels between individual and national enslavement.

He said the issue has deep roots, dating back to Spain’s controversial decision to hand over Western Sahara to Morocco and Mauritania during the decolonization era.

Lakemfa noted that while Mauritania eventually withdrew, Morocco maintained its grip on the territory, leaving the Sahrawi people scattered across occupied lands and refugee camps in Algeria.

He lamented recent diplomatic missteps, including a visit by Nigeria’s Ministry of Green Energy to Morocco without recognising Western Sahara’s sovereignty, which caused raised eyebrows.

“As Morocco continues to push for regional influence, having been rebuffed in its bids to join ECOWAS and the European Union, calls are growing louder for the nation to reconsider its stance. Morocco is already blessed and richly endowed, and it’s time to leave its neighbour alone and let them survive,” Lakemfa said.

“Notably, Nigeria has played a significant role in this effort, having officially recognised Western Sahara’s sovereignty back in 1984, during General Buhari’s tenure as military head of state.

“As momentum builds, the hope is that within the next four to six years, a significant number of these territories will finally achieve self-governance, marking a pivotal step forward in the global push for freedom and equality,” he said.

Also, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, a former Foreign Affairs Minister and Chief of Staff to former President Muhammadu Buhari, said as long as many people remain not free under colonialism, no other people can be considered free.