Why Nigeria leaders fail to build institutions – Fayemi

A former Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said lack of planning for all segments and cadre of personnel is one of the reasons why Nigerian leaders fail to build enduring legacies for the nation.

He said this at an event the Centre for Democracy and Development-West Africa (CDD-West Africa) organised in honour of his 60th birthday.

The organisation also named its first building after him in recognition of his vision and leadership.

SPONSOR AD

The renaming of building in Mbora Estate Abuja as Dr Kayode Fayemi House was approved by the CDD’s Trustees and members of the International Governing Council (IGC).

Fayemi who is the founding Director of the CDD noted the need for leaders to build stronger institutions that would outlive them.

While commending the CDD for honouring him, the former Ekiti State governor said the act was a testament that when people build institutions, it outlives them but when they build selves, it disappears with them.

“CDD was able to build an institution driven by core values, principles and by appreciating the importance of all, from the lowest level of staff to the director and founders.

“It is that spirit that has kept us going. Almost 30 years, we have had four directors, and they have averaged about eight or nine years in office, it gave people opportunity to grow.

“I have not been here since 2005, and the organisation has continued to thrive. That is how we build a successful generation of leaders. I think that is the central message from this humbling naming of the building, the first building of CDD, after me,” Fayemi said.

Earlier, the Chair, CDD International Governing Council, Comrade John Odah, said as a champion of democracy and good governance, Fayemi has consistently demonstrated his commitment to promoting the principles of democratic governance.

“On the contribution of Fayemi on the basis of which we decided to name this building after him, is his dedication to democracy right form his days in the UK. As a doctorate student, he mobilised other postgraduate students and activists in London to look at the declining state of democratic practice in the West African sub-region.

“That led to the formation of the Centre for Democracy and Development, and he returned back to Nigeria after the Abacha era,” Odah said.

Also, Dr Kole Shettima of the MacArthur Foundation and one of the Trustees of CDD, said naming the building after Fayemi, the first founding member of CDD, is a joyous occasion to see how the organisation has grown.

“For those of us who were there at the very beginning and trying to see how from the first director we are now up to the fourth director, is a proof of the culture of succession and democratic participation that we preach.

“The lessons learned is that we do not have to impose ourselves as leaders. But to create opportunity for people to succeed. So that the younger generation can also succeed from older generations as well,” Shettima said

Prof. Jibrin Ibrahim, Senior Fellow at CDD, who also succeeded Fayemi, said he exhibited the qualities of a good leader which included the capacity to build a working system and processes to strengthen the entire institution and make it sustainable.