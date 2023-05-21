Why My Father Became Overprotective Of Me – Davido

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, fondly known as Davido, has revealed that his billionaire father became overprotective of him after his mother’s death. The singer…

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, fondly known as Davido, has revealed that his billionaire father became overprotective of him after his mother’s death.

The singer said he feels his dad made a promise to his late mother to take care of him.

He made this known in an interview with Real 92.3 FM.

According to him, his father’s over-protectiveness was out of fear.

He said, “I come from a family where there is oh ‘go to school and after, you go work for dad’. I am from a Christian, business family. My dad didn’t know I was doing music till like two years after I started recording. He saw it and he was like ‘How sad’?

“I look up to him. He is like everything to me. I didn’t want to always disappoint him. All my older brothers and sisters have graduated with a Master’s degree. I was expected to do the same.

“I think it was out of fear. He loved me so much. My mum passed on when I was really young and till today I always feel like he made a promise to mum like ‘take care of my baby’. That type. He is always overprotective.

“He is a man that has lived his life in a certain way for so long. I am the first-generation entertainer in my family. So, for somebody of that calibre. He’s a billionaire. He is thinking ‘Why are you wasting your time? Just go to school and come work’.”

He also revealed that his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, inspired the artwork of his latest album ‘Timeless’.

Ifeanyi drowned in a pool at Davido’s residence in Banana Island, Lagos State, in October 2022.

“The artwork represents a lot of things in my life. I lost my son last year. He loved nature; like trees. His best animal was elephant.

“And ‘Timeless’, if you look at the art cover, you will see elephant, you will see a lot of trees, and then you will see a bird on the left side; that represents him,” he said.