Why Masari deserves a place in Tinubu’s government — Group

A group, the 4th Tribe Global Movement, has frowned at the exclusion of immediate past Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, from the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu.

The group, in a statement signed by its convener and leader, Abayomi Mighty, claimed that Masari was one of the northern governors who spearheaded the choice of Tinubu as presidential candidate.

“It is on record that Masari was one of the few governors in the North who initiated and supported the rotation of the presidency to the South and the emergence of Tinubu in particular.

“He also led the way by talking to his northern colleagues to support Asiwaju’s candidacy. He effectively weakened the opposition in Katsina State by his good governance,” Mighty said.

While describing Masari as an “unrepentant supporter of Tinubu” who used his political acumen and influence in turning Katsina into a stronghold for the All Progressive Congress (APC), he stressed that with Masari’s contributions to the victory of Tinubu in the elections, he deserved the offer of first refusal in the ongoing horse-trading for political appointments.

