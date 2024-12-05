‘Why late Saraki’s legacies must be documented’ 

A group, the Kwara Legends, an organisation of people of diverse backgrounds in Kwara, have called for the institutionalisation of the legacies of late Dr Abubakar Olusola Saraki.

They made the call in Ilọrin during a symposium organised in the memory of the late politician.

The programme was themed: “sustaining the Saraki Legacy and Building Inclusive Leadership for the Future”.

Speaking at the event, the former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Professor Ali Ahmad, described the late Saraki as an inspirational figure who motivated a lot of people across backgrounds.

According to him, late Saraki fondly called Oloye, was a man who seamlessly bridged the gap between the powerful and the ordinary.

He said the late statesman favoured humility over grandeur, and was a joyful promoter of education, healthcare and philanthropist.

“Saraki inspired countless individuals to strive for excellence and selfless service.

“His values of compassion, progress and community upliftment must continue to guide us,” he said.

In his lecture, Prof. Fatai Aremu, a Professor of Political Science at the University of Ilorin, observed that Late Saraki was a revered figure in the country.

“His vision of inclusive governance and service to people set the framework for a political dynasty that has shaped the state’s development.

“There is a need to institutionalise the legacy and the history of late Saraki for the future generations to learn about”, the University don said.

He enjoined politicians to learn from the selflessness of Saraki in putting the interest of the masses at heart in the way they govern.

In his address, the former Senate President and son of the late politician, Dr Bukola Saraki, said his father left an impact in the country’s political sphere that cannot be erased.

Represented by Dr Kabir Bello from the University of Ilorin, the former Senate President said the need to institutionalise his legacies became imperative to avoid any distortion of history.

Earlier in his address, Malam Sa’ad Lukman, the Coordinator of Kwara Legends, noted that the organisation has a united vision of a prosperous Kwara.

“Kwara Legend is built in the principles of integrity, community service and progress,” he said.