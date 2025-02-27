‘Why kidnapping, one chance, other crimes are going down in FCT’

The Director of Security Services at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Adamu Gwary, has attributed the significant drop in crime, particularly as it relates to ‘one chance’, kidnapping and vandalism in the nation’s capital to the residents’ timely relay of information to the authorities.

Adamu said this was possible because of the renewed confidence the residents have in the current administration in the territory.

Adamu told journalists that the administration has unveiled a strategic blueprint aimed at eliminating all forms of crime in the nation’s capital.

He expressed confidence that once the FCT Central Command and Control Centre was fully operational, the territory would set a new benchmark for security, making it the safest in the country.

The Centre, according to him, will be central to the coordination of all security activities across the territory and will be responsible for the deployment of technology, provision of security like the use of drones, CCTV cameras, collation of feeds for analysis as well communicating to the appropriate unit that will respond to the particular situation.

He also said the approval by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for the construction of 12 new police stations, two in each of the six area councils, would go a long way to reduce crimes at the grassroots.