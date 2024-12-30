Why Kaduna Is Cleanest In North West –Commissioner

Governor Uba Sani believes that a clean environment is the foundation of a good healthcare system and that is why his administration is spending a lot on sanitation.

The Commissioner of Environment, Alhaji Abubakar Buba who made this known in a press statement, noted that the huge financial sacrifice has started manifesting.

Alhaji Abubakar commended Cleanup Nigeria for its latest report which placed Kaduna State as the cleanest subnational in the North West zone, describing it as a true reflection of the sanitary condition of the state .

It will be recalled that Cleanup Nigeria released its 7th edition on the State Of Nigerian Environment(STONE), which said that only nine states scored 40% and above, with Kaduna State coming tops in the North West zone.

According to the report, Akwa Ibom state is the cleanest in the South South while Enugu state came tops in the South East, and Lagos, Plateau and Borno states were the cleanest in the South West, North Central and North East respectively.

Justifying why Kaduna State came first in its zone, Alhaji Abubakar pointed out that Government spends N204 million monthly to keep Kaduna clean, adding that the latest ranking will further boost the productivity of the ministry.

The Commissioner disclosed that the Uba Sani administration has engaged 2,400 street sweepers across the state, who ensure that major cities are swept everyday.

He however said that the cost is being shouldered by both the State and Local Governments.

Alhaji Abubakar disclosed that ‘’the Senator Uba Sani Government is doing a lot toward ensuring the recycling of waste to wealth. In the near future, Kaduna State government will be generating revenue from waste instead. We are currently working with investors in this area.’’