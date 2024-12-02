Why I’m eyeing Adeleke’s seat – Osun APC gov’ship aspirant

An aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2026 governorship election in Osun State, Kabiru Adeniyi Adisa, says he is angling for the position to build a better and more prosperous state for all.

In a statement yesterday, Adisa, a chartered accountant, said as a committed leader, he had dedicated over two decades to community development, launching scholarships, maternal and infant health initiatives and youth empowerment projects that had positively impacted on thousands of people across the state.

He said his tenure as president of the Guidance Community Development Foundation and experience as a financial controller in the corporate sector had equipped him with the skills to deliver measurable results, manage resources effectively and drive inclusive growth.

SPONSOR AD

“Osun State is blessed with abundant mineral resources and a wealth of tourism attractions. My administration will leverage these assets to finance social projects and drive sustainable development. Also, my strong connections with foreign donors from the United States, Europe and Arab countries will ensure a steady flow of resources for the advancement of Osun State.

“Under the banner of ‘together for a Progressive Osun’, I will unite our state, transcending political and social divides to deliver development, transparency, and integrity in governance. My clear and actionable plans will address pressing challenges in healthcare, education, infrastructure, and equitable resource distribution.

“With a solid background in financial planning, industrial project management, and sourcing affordable funding, I have the expertise to transform Osun into a hub of industrial and economic activity. My proven ability to attract investment and create jobs ensures that I can revitalise our state’s economy and improve the lives of all our citizens.

“I have a deep connection to the grassroots and a firm dedication to the vulnerable. My governance will be inclusive and people-centered, ensuring that the needs of both rural and urban communities are addressed. Through initiatives like providing mobility aids, clothing, and academic materials, I’ve consistently shown my commitment to uplifting the most vulnerable members of our society,” he said.