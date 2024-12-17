Why I’ll Continue To Invest in Education – Ex-Bayelsa Gov

Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, has said that his motivation to continue investing in education stems from the fact that building roads, bridges and other infrastructures are mere brick and motar without the development of the human mind.

Dickson, who is Chancellor of Hensard University, explained that education remains the only reliable tool in changing any human society.

Speaking during the maiden matriculation ceremony of the Hensard University held at the university’s matriculation arena in Toru- Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area in Bayelsa, Dickson stated that the focus of Hensard University is the total development of the human being and not just academic excellence.

He said: “I urge the Vice chancellor and his team to continue working together to translate the goals and vision of the University, which is combining academic excellence, skills development and industry mentorship to produce leaders, and graduate entrepreneurs.

“The preparedness of the institution to starts off the second academic session, as the ball is in motion for the commencement of its professional courses in Law, Medicine, Engineering, Nursing, and Pharmacy among others.”

Also speaking, Acting Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, congratulated the matriculants and inductees of the University just as he encouraged them to take their studies seriously as education is the only tool to conquer the world.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo who was represented by the state Commissioner for Education, Mr. Gentle Emelah, also lauded senator Dickson’s long term vision in education and his concept of service to humanity that has materialized in the founding of Hensard University.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of Hensard University, Professor Dileep Kumar, expressed appreciation to Senator Dickson for bringing his big dream to fruition, and our management team for the support in translating the vision of the University’s founder.

He urged the students to take their academics seriously as education is the springboard to self development and accomplishment of your dreams and goals.