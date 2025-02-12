Why I won’t support Idoma governor in 2027 – Benue lawmaker

Kennedy Angbo, the member representing Otukpo/Akpa Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, has said he will not support an Idoma candidate for governor in 2027.
Despite Benue State being home to three major ethnic groups—Tiv, Idoma and Igede—the governorship has remained exclusively with the Tiv since the state’s creation 49 years ago.
The Idoma and Igede, who occupy nine local government areas in Benue South Senatorial District (Zone C), have long agitated for power rotation. The Tiv dominate 14 LGAs across Benue North-West (Zone B) and Benue North-East (Zone A).
Speaking to journalists in Makurdi, Angbo argued that the incumbent governor, Hyacinth Alia, should be allowed to complete a second term before the Idoma push for the seat in 2031.
Angbo, a former advocate for an Idoma governor under the Benue Rebirth Movement (BRM), acknowledged past efforts but insisted that the opportunity was lost in 2023.
“We should consider making power rotation a law for the future. While it’s not written anywhere that a governor must serve eight years, I will not support anyone else but Alia in 2027,” he stated.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.