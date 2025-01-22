Why I won’t join issues with Wike — Wabara

A former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, said that he would not join issues with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over his alleged denigrating media comment on him.

Wabara, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said this during a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia.

Wike, during a live interview on national television over the weekend, allegedly said that if Wabara were his father, he would disown him.

Reacting to the outburst, Wabara said that as an elder statesman who had been privileged to be Nigeria’s number three citizen, it would not be dignified for him to begin to trade words with Wike.

Wabara, however, said that he had expected the FCT minister to refrain from unguarded utterances, at least as a mark of respect for the position he occupied.

The former Senate President, who distanced himself from corruption, said, ” I will expect a man of his (Wike’s) calibre and status to mind his language and words, adding that “spewing gibberish like a broken water pipe without a tap is not a mark of maturity”.

“He should be sure of his facts, but I don’t want to join issues with Wike and dignify him.

“Frankly, for a son to disown his father, his father must have wronged him terribly. Can Wike please tell the world what it is I did wrong to him?

“Talking about corruption, Nigerians know those who are corrupt, and I can proudly say and beat my chest that I’m not one of them.

“I, Adolphus Wabara, am not corrupt and won’t be joining issues with people who have no respect for elders,” he said. (NAN)