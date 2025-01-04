2027: Why I won’t contest Oyo guber election –FIRS boss

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adelabu Adedeji, has said he would not contest Oyo State governorship election in 2027.

Adedeji, a former Commissioner for Finance and a prominent figure in Oyo politics, said his focus was on delivering on his current mandate and not joining gubernatorial race.

Speaking in a recent public appearance, Adedeji said, “I want to use this to respond to a lot of requests. I, Zacch Adedeji, will not contest for governorship election in 2027.

“I know a lot of people would not be happy about this, but everybody knows the responsibility and grace that God has given to us. I was commissioner of finance 14 years ago.

“And by that time, with the grace of God, we’ve done all of what God wants us to do in the state.

“He has given us that platform. So the only thing I need from you is your prayers for strength to end well with what I’m doing now. So I would not want to be distracted.”