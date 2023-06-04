Why I withdrew case at election tribunal – Al-Makura

The immediate past governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has said he withdrew his case before the National Assembly and State Assembly Election…

In a statement in Lafia obtained by Daily Trust on Sunday, Senator Al-Makura explained that he stepped down from his case challenging the election of Mohammed Ogboshi Onawo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying that no sacrifice is too much for the stability of the entire state and Nigeria as a whole.

The senator representing Nasarawa South at the National Assembly, opined that as a patriotic citizen, he decided to make the necessary sacrifice in order for the state and country to move forward.

According to him, politics is not a do-or-die affair and there is every need to renew the peoples hope for a better future.

Senator Al-Makura, who pointed out that litigation comes with lots of acrimony and some level of instability in governance, said he decided to withdraw his case before the election petition tribunal, following pleas from revered traditional rulers and other leaders.

