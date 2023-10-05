✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Why I will sponsor bill for children of fallen heroes – Benue dep speaker

The Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mrs Lami Danladi, has pledged to introduce legislation to assist the children of fallen heroes.

Mrs Danladi, who made the commitment during a chat with journalists in Makurdi, expressed concern about the neglect faced by the families of Nigeria’s fallen heroes and pledged to champion a bill that would provide for the less privileged, including the children and spouses of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

She emphasised the importance of recognising and supporting the families, noting the need for a robust reward system to motivate those currently in active service.

The deputy speaker commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for his efforts in restoring peace to troubled border communities and shared her positive experience as the female high-ranking officer in the assembly.

She further maintained the importance of respectful relationships and cooperation between men and women in leadership positions.

 

