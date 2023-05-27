Why I want Nnamdi Kanu released – Soludo

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, says he is pushing for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi…

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, says he is pushing for the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in order to resolve the security issues in South East.

He reiterated that he was ready to stand as a surety for Kanu if the federal government is ready to release him.

Soludo stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Nnamdi Kanu was re-arrested in Kenya and brought back to Nigeria in June 2021, after he jumped bail and fled abroad.

The governor said he wrote to President Buhari requesting Kanu’s release, noting that the continued detention of the IPOB leader is behind some of the security issues in the South East.

Soludo said, “I copied the Attorney General in the letter I wrote to the President; but if the Buhari administration fails to release him, we will continue to pursue the issue with the incoming administration.

“Our interest in this case is simple: peace, security and development. If it’s because of the court process, you can release him as part of the conditions, hand him over to me. We will keep him. When you need him, we will release him and bring him to you. I will be the surety. I am prepared to do that.”