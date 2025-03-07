‘Why I supplement my data, recharge card business with begging’

For 28-year-old Isyaku Mahmud, being blind has not stopped him from engaging in productive activities. Despite his visual impairment, he operates WhatsApp and Facebook, sells data using the Smart Cash system, and even carries out financial transactions, all from his mobile phone.

Originally from Yalwan Dariya in Tudun Wada (Ɗan Kadai) Local Government Area of Kano State, Isyaku has spent nearly five years begging on the streets of Kafanchan, southern part of Kaduna State, after struggling to find a means of livelihood.

However, it has not been rosy for him as the little he made from the sales of data and recharge cards, thus forced to seek for alms on the street to supplement his income.

SPONSOR AD

“I use begging to supplement my income because I lack sufficient funds to invest adequately in the business. Since I can’t afford to set up a fixed business location, my customers are mostly family and friends. However, when I venture out, I resort to begging, and not everyone is aware that I also sell data.”

In an interview with Daily Trust, he demonstrated how he skillfully operates his phone, navigating through applications, sending messages, and even locating a song he had composed, which he shared in a group of singers, all without any assistance.

“You know, I compose songs praising the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Whenever I come up with new verses, I record them on my phone since I can’t write. Once I compile enough, I give them to Islamic school students, and we go to a studio where they record them. I compose the songs, but they perform them for me. Right now, I have over 20 recorded qasidas (Islamic songs),” he said.

Isyaku recounted how he lost his sight at an early age. “I was born in 1997, and I was told that I had normal eyesight at birth. However, after I was weaned, my mother passed away, and shortly after that, I lost my sight completely. I have been blind ever since,” he narrated.

Although he attended a traditional Quranic school (Tsangaya), financial struggles forced him into begging. “I don’t beg out of choice, but at the time, I had no other means of survival. This started in 2012, and I have been begging ever since,” he said.

Now, Isyaku is hoping for a breakthrough. He believes that with financial support, he can start a small business, perhaps a provision store, a data vending business, or a PoS service to become self-reliant.

“I have one wife and two young children, and I sincerely want them to receive both Islamic and Western education,” he said, adding that he is willing to work hard if given the opportunity.

He said physical disability does not mean inability. “With the right support, I hope to transition from the streets to a stable means of livelihood, proving that determination can overcome even the toughest challenges.” He added.