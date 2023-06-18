✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Why I stepped down from speakership race – Kwara rep

Rep. Tunji Olawuyi (APC-Kwara) says he stepped down from the race for speakership of the 10th National Assembly, as a mark of respect for his…

Rep Tunji Olawuyi, member representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara receiving his certificate of return to the 10th National Assembly from the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

Rep. Tunji Olawuyi (APC-Kwara) says he stepped down from the race for speakership of the 10th National Assembly, as a mark of respect for his party.

Olawuyi, who represents Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Omu-Aran, headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara.

The lawmaker said that he considered the party’s choice of Rep Tajudeen Abass for the position as supreme, hence his decision to step down.

“Nobody forced me to step down on my speakership ambition but having learnt of the party’s choice and position on the house leadership, I had no option than to follow the path of progressiveness,” Olawuyi said.

He expressed appreciation for the support he received from his constituents over the years, promising that the new dispensation under President Bola Tinubu would witness more socio-economic development.

He also called for more synergy, dedication and commitment from party leaders and supporters in order to take the constituency to greater heights. (NAN)

