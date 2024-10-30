Why I stayed in Spanish hotel for one year as ambassador – Bianca Ojukwu

Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, one of the ministerial nominees undergoing screening at the senate, has narrated how she lived in a hotel for one year when she served as Nigeria’s ambassador to Spain.

Daily Trust reports that months after the death of her husband, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan named Bianca first as an ambassador to Ghana, and later Spain.

Last week, President Bola Tinubu appointed her as the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, subject to the confirmation of the senate.

Speaking during her screening on Wednesday, she said due to the dilapidated state of the Nigerian embassy in Madrid, she opted staying in a hotel.

“I would like to say that my past records speak for me. As an ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, I spent an entire year in one hotel room because when I got to Spain, the mission building was in such an appalling condition.”

“The embassy was located very close to the upscale estate of Galagao, where people would pass by on their way to various events and matches. It was disheartening that this decadent structure represented Nigeria in such a prestigious area.

“The Nigerian embassy in Madrid that you see today is the product of my time in that country.”