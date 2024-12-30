Why I sponsored 70 students to study AI, robotics science abroad – Barau

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has said he sponsored 70 students to study AI, Forensic and Robotics Science abroad to address the gaps in the fields and fast-track the country’s development.

Bidding the beneficiaries farewell at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Gate 3, on-board Ethiopian Airlines on Sunday, he said the initiative was part of his efforts to address the challenges facing the country’s education sector.

The deputy Senate president also gifted the sum of 200 dollars to each of the beneficiaries.

“One of the areas that we have a problem in educating our youth is the northwestern part of this country. We have a youth population, which is an asset to us, but our problem is that they are not well-educated. And I feel that our number one solution to our problems is educating our youth.

“And we understand the importance of human capital. It’s key to the development of every nation. It’s in this regard that I feel that the best thing to do is to begin to educate, help, or complement what the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is doing in terms of giving access to indigent students, our youth, who do not have the wherewithal, whose parents do not have the wherewithal to train them educationally.”

He added that by the time of completion of their studies, plans are underway to absorb them into being self-reliant by starting their own businesses.

“For now, we are taking out about 70. But because of flight issues, this batch is going now. Then we are also going to increase. It’s going to be a yearly kind of arrangement,” Barau added.

It was observed that the beneficiaries began onboarding at exactly, 1:20pm on Sunday.

Daily Trust reports that the deputy Senate president had on the 9th of September 2024 offered admission letters to the beneficiaries – 65 males and five females – from the three senatorial districts of Kano State to pursue higher degrees in Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Robotics Science in institutions of higher learning abroad.