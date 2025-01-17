Why I returned N100m excess fund to Kano Gov’t –Commissioner

The Kano State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Tajo Othman, who was recently in the news for returning N100 million excess fund to the state government, has revealed the reason behind his action.

The commissioner while addressing newsmen in Kano on Friday said his action was influenced by the state governor’s “exemplary leadership style,” adding that in an ideal situation, leaders are always a pace setter for others to follow.

He said he did not expect Governor Kabir Abba Yusuf to reveal the act to the public, but the governor chose to do so during the flag-off of the free uniform distribution to encourage the future generation to be transparent.

He said, “In an ideal governance setting, the leader is a pace setter for others to follow. We have seen the governor’s body language and as such we fall in. That is what exactly happened. it is the wish of the governor that everybody should be as transparent as possible.

“He is a transparent governor and therefore we should be transparent as well. I never expected the governor to go public with it, but I believe the reason behind his announcement is indeed genuine.”

The commissioner added that as the head of the committee for school uniform distribution, the state governor entrusted him with the task and advised the committee to execute it to the best of their ability.

The commissioner who was a retired customs officer was in the news when the Governor Yusuf publicly commended him for returning N100 million in unspent funds from a N2 billion budget earmarked for the production of 798,000 uniforms for pupils of primary 1 in the state.