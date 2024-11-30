Why I Resigned from PDP –Ex-Aviation minister

The former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, has tendered his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Chidoka, in a resignation letter addressed to his Ward Chairman, PDP Obosi Ward, Anambra State, which he personally signed, stated that he was stepping out of partisan politics to enable him to concentrate on the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership—a nonpartisan research institute and think tank dedicated to providing data-driven, objective policy recommendations.

According to him, the centre’s mission demands his full attention and requires him to take a neutral stance, free from partisan affiliations.

“As I step away from active partisan politics, I remain committed to good governance, national unity, and evidence-based, honest public service. I look forward to a future where I can once again contribute directly to the political landscape, aligned with the values I hold dear,” he stated.

He said that his decision to formally resign as a member of the PDP was a challenging one, but one that he had to make.

Chidoka commended the party for honouring him with the opportunity to serve as the Federal Road Safety Corps Marshal and later as a senior cabinet minister.

He noted that these opportunities enabled him to contribute meaningfully to national development and public service, experiences for which he remained deeply grateful.

“I leave the PDP with immense respect and gratitude, and I wish the party every success as it continues to reposition itself as a force for positive change in Nigeria,” he added.