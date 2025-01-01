Why I resigned as Bauchi SSG – Kashim

A former Secretary to Bauchi State government, Barrister Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim has expelled rumours that he resigned his position as SSG to avoid being probed by the state owned anti-corruption commission over alleged fraud.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Trust, he dismissed the insinuations as baseless, untrue and uncalled-for, saying people expressing their opinions about his resignation were entitled to do so.

Barrister Kashim, however, said his resignation had nothing to do with the ongoing investigation of some government officials by the state’s own anti-corruption commission.

He said: “I voluntarily resigned and you know for everything that has a beginning must have an end. So, it is normal to join the government at a particular time and if you wish to resign at any time.

“So, for people to insinuate that I resigned to avoid a probe, I think it is laughable. In fact, there is no logic in this insinuation at all. I believe it will be easier for the anti-corruption commission to investigate me while outside the government than in the government. I am more vulnerable for a probe now than I am in the government.

“Contrary to the allegation that the AG, who is being investigated by the commission is under my supervision, AG has never been under my supervision. In fact, there is no state in the federation where the AG is answerable to the SSG. Like in several other states, in Bauchi State, the Accountant General is reporting to the commissioner of finance and both are under the office of the governor.”

Asked about his relationship with Governor Bala Mohammed, the former SSG said his relationship with the governor was still cordial, noting that “I have no grudges against the governor as far as I knew. When I intended to resign I had a discussion with the governor and he gave me the go ahead to resign. I can confidently tell you that all those things being said about my resignation are nothing but mere insinuations.”

It was speculated that the former SSG resigned from his position to avoid possible indictment by the state Independent Public Complaints and Accountability Commission.

“His Excellency, Senator Bala A. Mohammed, the Governor of Bauchi State, has accepted the resignation of the Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim, with immediate effect”, said a statement issued on Friday, 13th December, 2024 by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Mukhtar Gidado.

No reason was given in the statement for the resignation and the former SSG is yet to make any public pronouncement on the matter.

Kashim, a very close ally of Governor Mohammed, withdrew from the 2023 governorship race in Bauchi State.

He had resigned as SSG, contested the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and emerged as the party’s candidate for the 2023 governorship race in Bauchi State.

He, however, withdrew his candidature in the first week of June, 2022 to allow Governor Bala run for his second term after losing the PDP presidential ticket to the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP in Bauchi eventually held a fresh governorship primary election, which the incumbent governor of the state won. In what appears as reciprocation, Governor Mohammed approved the reappointment of Kashim, a lawyer as the SSG.

The sudden resignation of Kashim, which was announced on December 13, 2024, therefore came as a surprise to many observers, in view of his closeness to the state governor.

However, a political observer, who spoke with Daily Trust on condition of anonymity, opined that the sudden resignation of the former SSG was part of political strategies ahead of the 2027 governorship election. According to him, the former SSG’s resignation has strong connection to his ambition of re-contesting the governorship seat of Bauchi State in the next general elections.

“The man had played a significant role in the re-election of Governor Bala and probably, the governor wanted to compensate him in this way. You know Bala is completing his second tenure and he needs a reliable successor. So, from all indications, the governor wanted the former SSG to succeed him in 2027.”

Whether the resignation of the former SSG has any link to the ongoing probe of government officials by the Bauchi State anti-corruption commission or his governorship ambition, only time can tell.