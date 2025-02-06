Why I relocated my children to school abroad – Bovi

Nigerian actor/comedian, Bovi Ugboma, simply referred to as Bovi, has said his children will not school in Nigeria.
The top entertainer said although he wanted his children to attend boarding school like he did back home, the bullying situation is scary.
While speaking in a podcast, Bovi said Nigerian boarding school has a “normalised culture of bullying”.
“My kids don’t live in the country (Nigeria) anymore.
“They have been in the UK for two years now. It started by accident, my first son has been there since 2021 in a boarding house.
“I went to boarding school in Nigeria and it made me street-smart. So I decided that my kid needs to go boarding but not in Nigeria because the educational system has accepted bullying,” the 45 years old actor explained.
The comedian who graduated from the institute of education, Delta State University, Abraka has three children – Elena, Chuchu and David.
