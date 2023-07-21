Why I moved motion for repair of Benin/Abraka Road — Rep Osawaru

The member representing Orhionmwon/ Uhumwode Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Billy Osawaru has explained that he moved a motion for the immediate…

The member representing Orhionmwon/ Uhumwode Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Billy Osawaru has explained that he moved a motion for the immediate rehabilitation of the Benin/Abraka Road to save his people from insecurity and untimely deaths.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker said it has become important to expand and dualise the Benin /Abraka Road in Edo State to save his people from hardship and at times death on the bad portion of the road.

He recalled that during the campaigns, he had promised to draw the attention of the government to the deplorable state of the road which passes through Orhionmwon local government area from the city centre.

Osawaru stated that it was part of fulfilling his promise that he moved a motion on Tuesday at plenary and prayed the House to as matter of urgency direct the Federal Ministry of Works and Federal Road Maintenance Agency, FERMA to rehabilitate and dualise the road.

He also called on security agencies to beef up security along the stretch of road to curb insecurity and asked the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), to ensure broken down vehicles are towed off the road to ease traffic and reduce auto crashes.

