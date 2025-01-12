Why I may relocate to Lagos – American rapper

Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., American rapper and YouTuber, popularly known as DDG, says he might consider relocating to Lagos or London.

In a post via X on Saturday, the rapper expressed uncertainty about continuing to live in the United States, describing his home country as increasingly less appealing.

“America lowkey not it no more ngl.. might have to move to London or Lagos,” he tweeted.

The remark comes as Los Angeles continues to grapple with wildfires.

The devastating wildfires have claimed the lives of at least 16 people and damaged or destroyed over 12,000 structures since they began last week.

Health authorities in Los Angeles have issued a warning for residents to remain indoors due to hazardous wildfire smoke blanketing the region.

“We are all exposed to wildfire smoke, which contains a mix of small particles, gases, and water vapors.

“The fine particles irritate the nose and throat, causing sore throats and headaches,” Anish Mahajan of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said, as quoted by AFP.