Why I made a U-turn on tax reforms bill – Gov. Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has explained why he reversed his stance on the controversial tax reforms bill, stating that his concerns regarding the bill have been addressed.

Governor Sule, who was one of the vocal northern political leaders initially opposed to the bill, made this disclosure during an appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today programme.

He highlighted that the opposition was not to the idea of tax reforms but to the bill’s contents in its original form. According to him, the key objective was to ensure that the bill was thoroughly discussed before any decision was made.

“We have achieved our goal, and that is the reason today I talk differently. I talk differently because the goal we wanted to achieve has been achieved.

“We wanted the bill to be further discussed and not passed in its original form. Now, there are opportunities for further review, and I commend the House of Representatives, particularly the speaker, for the way they have handled the issue,” Sule stated.

The governor also expressed satisfaction with the current handling of the bill by the lawmakers, especially the House of Representatives and its speaker, adding that the concerns raised by him and others had led to a more thorough scrutiny of the bill.