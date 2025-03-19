‘Why I hid ammunition inside palm oil jerrycan’

A suspected female gunrunner has revealed that she devised a new tactic to hide 124 rounds of live ammunition of various calibres inside a palm oil jerrycan in order to deliver them successfully to bandits.

The suspect, identified as Hauwa Sani, and specialised in smuggling of arms and drug trafficking, revealed this to police officers after she was arrested along the Keffi/Abuja Expressway by the operatives of the Special Tactical Squad.

Speaking to journalists at the force headquarters, Abuja on Tuesday, the spokesman of the force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, explained that Sani confessed that it was one Nasiru of Daura that asked her to deliver the ammunition to Katsina State.

“Citizens are urged to be wary and remain conscious of the antics of these smugglers. Suspicious items should be reported immediately to the appropriate authorities,” Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, told newsmen.

Adejobi added that further investigations carried out by the tactical squad led to several other recoveries and arrests that are undergoing profiling, saying they are happy recording such significant successes in recent operations.

He maintained that the force has resolved to continue to disrupt criminal activities and apprehend individuals involved in arms smuggling, drug trafficking and currency counterfeiting.

The senior police officer said, “These accomplishments are exemplified by the efforts of its several tactical teams, including the Force Intelligence Department-Special Tactical Squad (FID-STS).

“In another operation on February 1st, 2025, operatives of the FID-STS, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted Alhaji Usman Yahaya ‘m’ 50, Joseph Matthew ‘m’ 27, and Solomon Bala ‘m’ 25, all residents of Potiskum, Yobe State.

“The suspects were apprehended while transporting 30 cartons of codeine syrups and other various hard drugs around Potiskum. They confessed that the drugs were intended for supply to bandits, Boko Haram insurgents, and kidnappers terrorising Yobe State and neighbouring countries.

“Furthermore, on February 3rd, 2025, operatives of FID-STS, apprehended one Yusuf Dantani ‘m’ 24 yrs, Usman Labaran ‘m’ 32 yrs, and Musa Mohammed ‘m’ 23 yrs with 10 AK-47 rifles.

“The suspects upon interrogation confessed to being involved in several arms deals, receiving the sum of three million nine hundred and eighty thousand naira (N3,980,000) for the last batch of arms they were supposed to trade.

“These successful operations highlight the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to proactively combat crime, disrupt criminal networks, and ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its efforts to dismantle criminal enterprises and bring perpetrators to justice. We urge the public to continue to support our efforts by providing timely and accurate information that can aid in crime prevention and detection.”