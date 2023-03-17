Why I flew in the same jet with APC Governor – Doyin Okupe

Doyin Okupe, lead campaigner of Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate in last month’s election, has cleared the air on his recent outing with Governor…

Doyin Okupe, lead campaigner of Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate in last month’s election, has cleared the air on his recent outing with Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

Abiodun, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member, is one of the 11 governors seeking reelection on Saturday.

In a video circulating on social media, Okupe, who was Director-General of Obi’s Campaign, was seen disembarking from a jet with Abiodun.

This had sent a wave of shock on social media as some supporters of Obi alleged that Okupe worked for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC in the election, while others claimed that he abandoned Obi after the election.

Politics aside, I respect Doyin Okupe. He played his game clean and fair. Deceived Obi into the contest, made Obi to betray his day one mentor, and introduced LP as a third force to pave way for Tinubu Presidency. Note: This picture was taken yesterday. pic.twitter.com/X0o9JWEWoE — Premier (@SodiqTade) March 17, 2023

Just In: Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state(APC) welcomed some foreign investors at the Gateway Agro-Cargo International Airport. OBIdients, who is that behind him?

It’s your one & only Doyin Okupe aka LP placeholder. Peter Obi will return to PDP soon just a matter of time pic.twitter.com/guxAJzkEKy — 🦅 ℙ𝕤𝕥 𝕆𝕜𝕖𝕫𝕚𝕖 𝕁 𝔸𝕥𝕒ñ𝕚 🦅 (@StFreakingKezy) March 16, 2023

Agent Doyin Okupe lol. If you know, you know https://t.co/D5DSUv7yBN

— The Unlooker (@oddy4real) March 16, 2023

If Doyin okupe was amongst the people that convinced Peter obi to leave PDP, then this election season must be the most intriguing political jiggery-pokery in Nigeria history. Starring:

Tinubu as the Director,

Producer and lead actor 😎🤠 Baba ti se won lese 😜 pic.twitter.com/WvZ8tnkGKb — Ainà Dipo 🇳🇬 (@dipoaina1) March 17, 2023

Doyin Okupe looks like God just granted him paradise. pic.twitter.com/ELPwac5ilO — Bashir El-Rufai (@BashirElRufai) March 17, 2023

Lmfao. The former DG of the Labour Party Doyin okupe is back to base. 😂😂😂. I was discussing with someone on how lucky BAT was with the emergence of Labour. Both the move was too strategic to see it as luck. Babachir Lawal, Doyin okupe et al were planted by the APC. https://t.co/NYGzRm3Qgh — Jahnee (@Jahhnee) March 16, 2023

Reacting, Okupe said the governor is his cousin and they are related by blood. He said he had friends and family members across parties.

“Gov. Dapo Abiodun is my cousin. A blood relation. He was in my house 2 days ago with his wife, but I was in Lagos. I called him on his arrival home this evening to thank him for the visit. He then invited me to receive some investors at the new airport in our hometown, Iperu. I was glad to go,” he tweeted.

Doyin

@doyinokupe

·

15h

I don’t play politics of enmity based on political differences.A political opponents are not enemies but Just competitors. many pdp & apc chieftains are personal friends & long standing associates.Femi gbajabiamila was special guest of honour at my book launch.His mum is my aunt.

Gov Dapo abiodun is my cousin.A blood relation. He was in my house 2 days ago wt his wife but I was in lagos.I called him on arrival home this evening to thank him for the visit.He then invited me to rcv some investors at the new airport in our hometown Iperu. I was glad to go — Doyin (@doyinokupe) March 16, 2023



There have been realignment of political forces since the February 25 Presidential election.

A week after the presidential poll, Johnson Fatoki, the Ogun State collation agent for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, defected to the APC.

Also, Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, who campaigned for Atiku is now pushing for the emergence of Sadique Abubakar of the APC as Bauchi governor.