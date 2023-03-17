✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Why I flew in the same jet with APC Governor – Doyin Okupe

Doyin Okupe, lead campaigner of Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate in last month’s election, has cleared the air on his recent outing with Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.

Abiodun, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member, is one of the 11 governors seeking reelection on Saturday.

In a video circulating on social media, Okupe, who was Director-General of Obi’s Campaign, was seen disembarking from a jet with Abiodun.

This had sent a wave of shock on social media as some supporters of Obi alleged that Okupe worked for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC in the election, while others claimed that he abandoned Obi after the election.

Reacting, Okupe said the governor is his cousin and they are related by blood. He said he had friends and family members across parties.

“Gov. Dapo Abiodun is my cousin. A blood relation. He was in my house 2 days ago with his wife, but I was in Lagos. I called him on his arrival home this evening to thank him for the visit. He then invited me to receive some investors at the new airport in our hometown, Iperu. I was glad to go,” he tweeted.

I don’t play politics of enmity based on political differences.A political opponents are not enemies but Just competitors. many pdp & apc chieftains are personal friends & long standing associates.Femi gbajabiamila was special guest of honour at my book launch.His mum is my aunt.


There have been realignment of political forces since the February 25 Presidential election.

A week after the presidential poll, Johnson Fatoki, the Ogun State collation agent for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, defected to the APC.

Also, Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, who campaigned for Atiku is now pushing for the emergence of Sadique Abubakar of the APC as Bauchi governor.

