Why I exited Not Too Young To Run movement – Convener

Foremost activist and grassroots campaigner, Mallam Hamzat Lawal, has revealed why he recently exited the Not Too Young To Run movement.

Lawal announced on his 36th birthday that he was stepping down from the movement as one of its conveners.

“I’m transitioning away from my involvement in the Not Too Young To Run movement.

“I believe it is time to pass the baton to a new and younger generation of campaigners who will continue from where we stopped and achieve even greater things than we, the pioneers of the movement,” he said in a tweet.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja after the announcement, Lawal said: “I believe it’s time to transition so younger and vibrant campaigners can be allowed to take the cause further. And also for them to bring fresh ideas and innovations into the movement and ensure growth and sustainability.

“I am proud to be part of a process where young people rallied together to form a shared alliance across Nigeria and showed how with the correct values, proper advocacy, and with one voice, we could improve our democracy and give young people a chance to contribute to governance.

“More importantly, we have seen more younger people running for public offices and winning elections to represent their constituencies, and this couldn’t have been possible without the bill.

“We’ve also seen an increase in youth’s participation in civic engagement and movement building with lessons drawn from the Not Too Young To Run movement.”

Lawal noted that the bill was just the first step, adding that more young people would actively engage with the process.

He counselled that young people should join political parties and the decision-making process.

He also called for support for young candidates with resources and energy and urged them to continue to imbibe the culture of collaboration.

“A lot can be done when we choose to be active citizens. An election is a marathon, not a sprint,” he added.