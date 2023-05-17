Why I endorse Abbas against Borno aspirant – Zulum

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday said he endorsed Tajudeen Abbas for speakership of House of Representatives against Muktar Aliyu Betara, an aspirant…

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday said he endorsed Tajudeen Abbas for speakership of House of Representatives against Muktar Aliyu Betara, an aspirant from Borno, to align with the APC’s position.

The party picked Abbas from Kaduna and Benjamin Kalu from Abia as preferred candidates for speaker and deputy.

Betara represents the Biu/Bayo/Shani federal constituency of Borno State in the Green Chamber. He belongs to the camp of G-7, aggrieved speakership aspirants protesting the zoning arrangement of the party.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by Abbas and Kalu yesterday in Abuja, the Borno governor said, “As people from Borno, we would have been very happy and proud to have both the VP and speaker. But since the party and president-elect have endorsed you, in sha Allah, you will be the speaker and deputy speaker.”

The governor urged them to extend hands of fellowship to other aspirants seeking the same position.

The team also visited governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State.

The governors advised them to provide an all-inclusive leadership if they emerge as presiding officers in the House of Representatives.

“I have two of my own (lawmakers from Plateau) that also indicated interest. But I granted you audience to see you. And I saw you. When I said I saw you, you know what I mean. But if you become the speaker and deputy, look at some of our interests too in the North Central Zone,” Lalong said.