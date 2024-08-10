Why I don’t want to comment on Kano emirship tussle –Shekarau

Former governor of Kano State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, has said that he is bothered by the emirship tussle in Kano State, but does not want…

Former governor of Kano State, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, has said that he is bothered by the emirship tussle in Kano State, but does not want to meddle in it.

The former governor, who was featured on Channels TV’s Politics Today, blamed the crisis on politicians, hoping it would be resolved soon.

He said, “I am a very senior member of the emirate council and apart from that I governed the state. So, I am a very senior citizen of the state. The day the matter went to court, I say I will not discuss or interfere no matter what.

“This bothers me. I am from Kano. I want everything in Kano to be peaceful. We are waiting and my prayer is that we overcome it soonest. There will be peace. We need the traditional institution. I will not go into that because I belong to the institution.

“It was the political angle that seemed to have led us into this crisis. If the politicians had kept away from all of this and of course the traditional institution if properly engaged, I don’t see any disagreement.

“The traditional institutions are leading in their own right in society. The governor or any government appointee is a leader. There has to be this synergy of understanding.

“I just told you about the 50-people almajiri council I set up. It was the emir of Kano snd I that were presiding over it. By bringing in the emir and all categories of people, we were working together.”