Why I don’t see myself as feminist- Ini Edo

The popular actress made this assertion during a popular podcast, “Tea With Tay”

According to Ini Edo, she feels the need to protect women’s rights and the necessity for equality between genders.

However, she stated that she was brought up in a way that is meant to respect and value men

In part of her speech, she said, “I’m not a feminist, being a feminist means different things to different people, I love to protect women’s rights and I feel the need for equality.

“But I’m also very structured and I am raised in a certain way, I am raised to respect men, I am raised to value men. I want to be a woman but I also want to be able to be a queen, you can be a king, and I am a queen; I am just comfortable in being a queen.”

Ini Edo began her film career in 2000 and has featured in more than 100 movies since her debut. In 2008, the actress married Philip Ehiagwina an American-based businessman. The marriage ended in September 2014 after six years. Ini Edo had her first child, a girl through surrogacy in the year 2021.