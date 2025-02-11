Why I Criticised Tinubu – Daniel Bwala

Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Policy, has said his criticism of the present administration in the past was only because he was in the opposition.

Bwala, a former spokesman of PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, disclosed this while appearing on Arise TV’s The Morning Show on Tuesday.

According to him, “I criticised Tinubu’s election and administration in the past because I was in the opposition.

“The opposition’s work is to criticise the sitting government and hold them accountable. My views changed after I met the President, and he saw a need to appoint me,” he said.

Bwala had said Tinubu would be burdened with moral legitimacy in office accusing him of rigging the 2023 presidential election.

At the height of his criticism on his X, the former PDP chieftain who dumped the the ruling party over the Muslim-Muslim ticket, wrote:

“Right now, although the presumption of law is in favour of Tinubu until the final determination of the election tribunal and appeals, he will struggle with moral legitimacy (because he rigged the election) for 240 days of his presidency.

“Eminent scholars, human rights activists, and strong opinion molders who have traditionally been critical are suddenly, for cultural and tribal reasons, throwing their weight behind him in a clandestine way”.

While appearing in the same Arise Television In May 2023, Bwala maintained his claims of the election challenging the legitimacy of Tinubu’s victory.

He described Tinubu as a “president-select” rather than a “president-elect,” accusing the Independent National Electoral Commission of manipulating the presidential election results.

“We are in court to say it was a rigged process. As long as there is no final determination of the matter, we have every right under law, equity, and justice to express our opinion that he is a president-select and not a president-elect,” Bwala declared.

In another interview last year, Bwala insisted the PDP won the election.

“We won. If these results were allowed to be read from the result sheet, we won with over one million votes. Nigerian people voted PDP as the winner of this election, but history and posterity will judge.”